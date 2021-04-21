Ex-chairman of Financial Police Bakir Tairov found guilty of corruption

Criminal case against ex-chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan (Financial Police), Bakir Tairov, was considered in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

The state prosecutor informed the court that the former official entered into a plea bargain on February 17, 2021.

The indictment states that Bakir Tairov, being the head of the Financial Police, instructed the former director of the State Agency for Land Resources Kanybek Botobaev to collect money from the territorial divisions of Cadastre state institution in favor of Birimdik party before the upcoming parliamentary elections in October 2020.

Proceeding from the fact that the accused entered into a plea bargain and paid the damage of 20 million soms to the state budget, the prosecution asked to find Bakir Tairov guilty under Article 319 «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and to fine him 2,600 calculated rates (260,000 soms).

The court decided not to examine materials of the criminal case and go straight to the arguments of the parties. All participants of the trial supported the prosecution.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judge announced the decision and sentenced the ex-chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, Bakir Tairov, to a fine of 265,000 soms.

Bakir Tairov was detained on December 10, 2020. According to the investigation, the former official, under the pretext of the need to finance one of the political parties, forced one of the heads of state bodies to transfer money to him. He compensated the damage to the state in February 2021.