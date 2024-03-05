17:51
USD 89.43
EUR 96.98
RUB 0.98
English

Woman and 3 children die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Osh region

A 31-year-old woman, her six-year-old son, three-year-old daughter and seven-year-old niece died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the accident occurred in Kyzyl-Shark village. By the time the ambulance arrived, the family members had died.

«The bodies of the victims were examined, a report was drawn up and they were handed over to their relatives,» the Internal Affairs Department said.
link: https://24.kg/english/288339/
views: 93
Print
Related
42 students get poisoned with unknown substance in Kochkor-Ata school
Poisoning of schoolchildren in Kara-Suu: Investigation continues
Poisoning of schoolchildren in Kara-Suu district: Four children in hospital
43 children get poisoned in Kara-Suu district, 18 hospitalized
Three children and their mother die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Osh
Child dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Jalal-Abad
Family dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Kadamdzhai district
Three children die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Suzak
22 people get food poisoning in Bishkek, canteen fined 15,000 soms
Health Minister claims no responsibility for aconite poisoning cases
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway
Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prince Rahim Aga Khan IV
5 March, Tuesday
17:29
Woman and 3 children die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Osh region Woman and 3 children die from carbon monoxide poisoning...
17:11
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Ak Kalpak Day
17:05
Kyrgyzstani detained in Leningrad Oblast for fatal road accident
13:39
Personnel reshuffles take place in presidential administration of Kyrgyzstan
13:33
Chairman of National Commission on State Language resigns