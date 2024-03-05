Woman and 3 children die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Osh region

A 31-year-old woman, her six-year-old son, three-year-old daughter and seven-year-old niece died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the accident occurred in Kyzyl-Shark village. By the time the ambulance arrived, the family members had died.

«The bodies of the victims were examined, a report was drawn up and they were handed over to their relatives,» the Internal Affairs Department said.