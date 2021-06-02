16:14
22 people get food poisoning in Bishkek, canteen fined 15,000 soms

At least 22 people got poisoned in Canteen No. 1 on Moskovskaya Street in Bishkek. The capital’s Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The case was registered on May 25-26. Nine people with symptoms of food poisoning were admitted to the Tokmak hospital, and 13 people were admitted to the Chui Regional Combined Hospital. To date, two people of them are receiving treatment in the hospital, the rest have been discharged.

«We investigated this case. These were different batches of the dish, presumably they got poisoned with brizol. We took samples and are waiting for the results. We suspect salmonellosis. The canteen was fined 15,000 soms for violation of the norms, the facility was closed until the reasons are clarified and the violations are eliminated,» the center noted.
