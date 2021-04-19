19:48
Member of organized crime group detained in Osh region for fraud

Suspect in livestock fraud was detained in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A man bought five bulls from the applicant worth almost 300,000 soms in early January. However, he gave the owner only 30,000, promising to bring the rest of the money later and disappeared.

Police officers detained the 29-year-old suspect — resident of Kara-Suu district. He is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of an organized crime group. He was placed in a temporary detention facility.
