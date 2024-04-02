Interior Ministry urges citizens not to trust scammers on the Internet

An increase in the number of crimes on the Internet is registered in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, criminals are increasingly using images and personal data of famous people, including politicians and celebrities, in fraudulent schemes.

«Criminals seek to gain your trust and deceive you. They come up with new types and schemes of deception and choose their victims at random. Be careful on the Internet! When communicating online, be careful about your personal information, do not trust dubious links and do not disclose confidential data. Remember that your safety and privacy are the main thing, take care of your digital security,» the statement says.