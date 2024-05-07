11:54
Fraudster detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan

A fraud suspect was detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to it, a resident of Kadamdzhai district, 41, turned to the police. He asked to take actions against a citizen who fraudulently gained his trust and promised to send him to a well-paid job abroad.

The man gathered 47 people from Kadamdzhai district, who were also preparing to go to work abroad. The fraudster took $1,400 from each person for a visa and disappeared. Material damage amounted to about $66,800.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspect was detained on May 3 at Ak-Zhol checkpoint while trying to flee the country. She was placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigative actions are being carried out to identify citizens who suffered from the illegal actions of the suspect.
link: https://24.kg/english/293371/
views: 154
