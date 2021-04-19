Owners of cars with Abkhaz number plates hold rally near Government House

Owners of cars with registration plates from Abkhaz region of Georgia held a rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

About 100 people participated in the protest. They held posters demanding to solve their problems. The protesters also appealed to the President Sadyr Japarov and are awaiting a meeting with the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov.

It was reported earlier that 10 cars with Abkhaz registration plates were detained in Kyrgyzstan. Their owners held a rally.

The State Customs Service said that there is a crime provided for by the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic in the actions of individuals who organized import into the customs territory of the EAEU (the Kyrgyz Republic) of vehicles with registration plates of Abkhazia for the purpose of illegal exploitation on the territory of the republic without paying customs duties and primary state registration, which is subject to placement in the customs control zone, namely in temporary storage warehouses.