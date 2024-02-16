12:02
Import of cars from China to Kyrgyzstan increases almost 45 times for 12 months

Kyrgyzstan imported 79,131 cars from China at year-end 2023. The National Statistical Committee provided the data.

Compared to the same period of 2022, the figure increased 44.6 times. In 2022, only 1,773 cars were imported.

The value of cars amounted to $1,197.3 billion. This means that one car cost $15,000 on average.

The rates of import of cars from South Korea also increased. At least 50,397 cars were imported for $434.8 million. This is almost five times higher than the level of 2022, when 10,600 cars were imported from South Korea for $78.6 million.

In addition, 14,437 cars worth $143 million were imported from Russia, 11,953 for $209.6 million — from the United States, 9,300 for $208.5 million — from Japan.

A total of 184,789 cars worth $2,766.8 billion were imported to Kyrgyzstan last year. Compared to 2022, the figure grew 4.5 times.

Many cars are also exported from Kyrgyzstan to other countries. In 2023, exports grew 8.6 times compared to 2022.

Last year, the Kyrgyz Republic exported 8,733 cars worth $69.6 million. The average value of a car was $7,900.

Most of the cars were exported to Russia — 6,253 units worth $52.5 million. Other 2,374 cars worth $10.8 million were exported to Kazakhstan.

Recall, the procedure for calculating payments for cars imported from the EAEU countries will change in Russia from April 1, 2024.
