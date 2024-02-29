17:04
USD 89.43
EUR 96.69
RUB 0.97
English

President launches construction of car manufacturing plant in Chui region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov laid a capsule for the construction of an enterprise for the production and sale of cars in Sokuluk district of Chui region. The press service of the head of state reported.

The main activity of the project is focused on the assembly of electric vehicles, commercial and passenger cars, special equipment, as well as the sale of vehicles and related products on the international market.

The construction and launch of the enterprise is being carried out by the Cabinet of Ministers, local enterprises together with the Chinese company China Hubei Zhuoyue Group. The investment volume at the first stage will be $115 million, the design capacity will be more than 80,000 vehicles per year.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the ongoing investment policy, including the provision of tax preferences, creates favorable conditions for investors.

He expressed confidence that the investment project would give a great impetus to the development of the automotive industry of the republic, increasing the industry’s share in GDP and creating additional jobs.

The President emphasized that, along with ensuring favorable conditions in the industry, it is necessary to strive to create a national brand of the Kyrgyz Republic through the production of cars, the production of auto parts for import and the development of international trade.

He noted that such a large project that is being implemented in the country needs full support, and wished that this enterprise would become an important start for creation of «Made in Kyrgyzstan» brand.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen said that the start of the project was the result of a strategic partnership between the two states. She thanked Sadyr Japarov for his attention and support of business cooperation and expressed hope that, thanks to common efforts, the project would be implemented and become exemplary in deepening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China.

The launch of the enterprise for the production and sale of cars is expected in August of this year.
link: https://24.kg/english/287928/
views: 190
Print
Related
Import of cars from China to Kyrgyzstan increases almost 45 times for 12 months
Procedure for calculating payments for cars imported from EAEU to change in RF
Parallel import of cars into Russia from other EAEU countries to be banned
China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
Record growth of car imports from Germany to Kyrgyzstan registered
Import of cars from China increases 35 times
Kyrgyzstan among leaders in car exports to Russia
50 cars for 100 million soms planned to be purchased for bailiffs
Russians may lose cars imported from Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023 Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023
Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel nomad’s spirit everywhere Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel nomad’s spirit everywhere
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region 12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region
29 February, Thursday
16:42
Cremation of dead allowed in Kyrgyzstan Cremation of dead allowed in Kyrgyzstan
15:37
SCNS detains five officials in Karakol for participation in land mafia
15:18
Tax Service launches service for automatic registration with Social Fund
15:08
Interior Ministry: Damage from pyramid schemes exceeded 68 million soms
14:56
Zhenishbek Zhorobekov appointed head of Main Traffic Safety Department