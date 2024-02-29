President launches construction of car manufacturing plant in Chui region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov laid a capsule for the construction of an enterprise for the production and sale of cars in Sokuluk district of Chui region. The press service of the head of state reported.

The main activity of the project is focused on the assembly of electric vehicles, commercial and passenger cars, special equipment, as well as the sale of vehicles and related products on the international market.

The construction and launch of the enterprise is being carried out by the Cabinet of Ministers, local enterprises together with the Chinese company China Hubei Zhuoyue Group. The investment volume at the first stage will be $115 million, the design capacity will be more than 80,000 vehicles per year.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the ongoing investment policy, including the provision of tax preferences, creates favorable conditions for investors.

He expressed confidence that the investment project would give a great impetus to the development of the automotive industry of the republic, increasing the industry’s share in GDP and creating additional jobs.

The President emphasized that, along with ensuring favorable conditions in the industry, it is necessary to strive to create a national brand of the Kyrgyz Republic through the production of cars, the production of auto parts for import and the development of international trade.

He noted that such a large project that is being implemented in the country needs full support, and wished that this enterprise would become an important start for creation of «Made in Kyrgyzstan» brand.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic Du Dewen said that the start of the project was the result of a strategic partnership between the two states. She thanked Sadyr Japarov for his attention and support of business cooperation and expressed hope that, thanks to common efforts, the project would be implemented and become exemplary in deepening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and China.

The launch of the enterprise for the production and sale of cars is expected in August of this year.