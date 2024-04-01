Cars worth 4.1 million soms transferred to state in Batken

Eight cars worth 4.1 million soms were transferred to state ownership. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The prosecutor’s office of Batken region checked the execution of judicial acts that came into force in 2022-2023.

It was established that as a result of the illegal actions of bailiffs and their failure to fulfill their functional duties in accordance with the requirements of the law, eight cars confiscated by the court in favor of the state in 2022 were not timely transferred to state ownership and are in the illegal control of the Tax Service Departments for Batken city and Batken district.

The prosecutor’s office of the region submitted an act of prosecutorial response. Based on the results of its consideration, eight cars worth 4,124 million soms were transferred to the State Property Management Agency and accepted into state ownership.