Balbak Tulobaev proposes to register right-hand drive cars from Armenia

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Balbak Tulobaev proposed to register right-hand drive cars from Armenia. He posted a corresponding appeal to President Sadyr Japarov and the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov on social media.

«We are at the car market now. We are approached by citizens. They ask to issue Kyrgyz license plates to right-hand drive cars from Armenia. People are ready to pay a certain amount. I also support their request. There are a lot of such cars, if they pay $500-600 for each car for registration, there will be additional income to the state budget,» the MP said.

In 2023, Kyrgyzstan imported 184,789 cars from China, South Korea, Russia, the United States, Japan, Germany and other countries. Exports reached 8,773 cars.

In total, there are over 1.2 million cars in Kyrgyzstan. About 200,000 of them are right-hand drive.