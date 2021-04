Rapil Zhoshybaev was appointed an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. Zakon.kz media outlet reports with reference to the press service of Akorda.

Kairat Nurpeisov was relieved of his post as Ambassador.

Rapil Zhoshybaev was born on August 22, 1963. Previously, he was the head of the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects NJSC.