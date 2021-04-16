Villagers set up yurt near Kempir-Abad reservoir in protest

Residents of Savai village in Kara-Suu district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan oppose transfer of 50 hectares of land located near Kempir-Abad reservoir to Uzbekistan. Protesters told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the villagers set up a yurt there a few days ago.

«About 100 people gathered. They have been standing for the tenth day in a row. They have only one requirement — not to give land to Uzbekistan. The villagers offer the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to hand over the residents themselves to Uzbekistan too. Let Kamchybek Tashiev come to us,» said one of the local residents.

The Government said that the government’s representative on border issues Nazirbek Borubaev met with the residents of Savai yesterday. «There was no rally, there was a meeting with the local population,» the Cabinet of Ministers noted.

Earlier, the head of the intergovernmental commission on delimitation and demarcation of some sections of the state border, Kamchybek Tashiev, said that he was ready to personally explain to everyone the agreements reached with official Tashkent.

«All decisions are made and will be made exclusively in the interests of the state, the interests of citizens living in the border areas. Each point of the protocol was subject to great controversy, and only through great efforts we were able to defend every meter of state land. Many people criticize me without even understanding, not having complete information. I, as the head of the government delegation, took on a great responsibility and I am sure that time will put everything in its place and then they will say that it was a historic event,» he said.