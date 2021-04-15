16:37
Sadyr Japarov visits red zone at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the red zone at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek. Press service of the head of state reported.

The Chief Physician of the hospital Gulzhigit Aaliev told that 354 patients are currently being treated, 14 of them are in an extremely grave condition, 144 — are in a serious one.

The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted that in preparation for the possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, all medical institutions of the republic have a sufficient supply of medicines.

In addition, 200 million soms have been allocated, which will be used to purchase the necessary medicines and personal protective equipment, as well as 157 million soms are provided for payments for treated coronavirus cases.

The head of state talked with patients, and after leaving the red zone — with medical personnel, asked about the existing problems.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that the country’s leadership has been working to improve the working conditions of medical workers, in particular, the salaries of employees of Family Medicine Centers were increased, and it was planned to increase the salaries of other categories of doctors.

The President thanked the medical workers for their selfless work, noting that for the sake of the health of the country’s population, they risk their lives every day, working in especially dangerous conditions. He assured that the state would make efforts to gradually improve the working conditions of medical workers.
