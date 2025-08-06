18:21
President Sadyr Japarov visits Tunduk Beton plant in Issyk-Kul region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited Tunduk Beton plant in Bayet village, Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the head of state reported.

The plant produces inert materials, ready-mixed concrete and modular reinforced concrete structures. The enterprise has modern equipment and an automated production management system.

According to the company, the capacity of its crushing complex reaches 1,000 tons per shift, the plant is capable of producing up to 120 cubic meters of ready-mixed concrete per hour. The enterprise employs 60 people, but in the future the number of employees may increase to 150.

The total volume of attracted investments is $4.5 million.

The founder of Tunduk Beton enterprise Bakyt Aidarov noted that the use of modular reinforced concrete structures allows to significantly speed up construction. As an example, he cited the building of the district department of urban development in Cholpon-Ata with an area of 400 square meters, which is planned to be built in just 10 days.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the importance of using the plant’s potential to implement large-scale housing programs. «Already on August 8, 450 families in Karakol will receive the keys to new apartments. We must use all opportunities to speed up the pace of construction throughout the country,» he noted.

The President added that construction of a residential complex of the State Mortgage Company began in Cholpon-Ata on the territory of the former airport.
