16:36
USD 84.80
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.12
English

Another rally for resignation of Interior Minister takes place in Bishkek

Another rally is held near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. About 100 people are demanding resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov.

The protest was organized after news about murder of Aizada Kanatbekova. The girl was kidnapped on April 5 for forced marriage.

Participants brought orange ribbons with them. They will be tied on the fence of the Interior Ministry building in memory of the murdered Aizada Kanatbekova.

During the first protest, the participants demanded from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to come out to them. He did not come out, sending his deputy instead.

The rally is being watched by about 15 policemen.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

Rallies against violence were held in Bishkek and Osh cities.

All suspects involved in the kidnapping of the girl have been arrested.
link: https://24.kg/english/190235/
views: 156
Print
Related
Rally against casinos held near White House in Bishkek
Three residents of Osh abduct woman, threaten to kill
Cars from Japan: Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near company in Bishkek
Election results: Supporters of losing parties hold rally at CEC building
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
Supporters of six parties hold rally in Osh city
Election results: SDK party holds rally at CEC building
Aizada’s murder: Accomplices in kidnapping of girl taken into custody
Aizada’s murder: Head of Bishkek Internal Affairs Department dismissed
Aizada’s murder: UN calls on to timely respond to bride kidnaping cases
Popular
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
15 April, Thursday
16:19
Sadyr Japarov visits red zone at Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital Sadyr Japarov visits red zone at Republican Infectious...
15:56
Visa-free regime with 52 countries: Only one informs about reciprocal decision
15:44
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime for citizens of nine more states
15:31
Bishkek hosts Armwrestling Championship among people with disabilities
15:28
Local elections: Voting results annulled at seven polling stations in Bishkek