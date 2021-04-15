Another rally for resignation of Interior Minister takes place in Bishkek

Another rally is held near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek. About 100 people are demanding resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov.

The protest was organized after news about murder of Aizada Kanatbekova. The girl was kidnapped on April 5 for forced marriage.

Participants brought orange ribbons with them. They will be tied on the fence of the Interior Ministry building in memory of the murdered Aizada Kanatbekova.

During the first protest, the participants demanded from the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to come out to them. He did not come out, sending his deputy instead.

The rally is being watched by about 15 policemen.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

Rallies against violence were held in Bishkek and Osh cities.

All suspects involved in the kidnapping of the girl have been arrested.