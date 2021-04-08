Bishkek and Osh to host rallies against violence today

Rallies against violence will be held in Bishkek and Osh cities today. Organizers of the protests told 24.kg news agency.

«The whole city is shocked by the kidnapping and murder of a young girl Aizada Kanatbekova. The abduction took place early in the morning, in center of the city. The law enforcement agencies had surveillance footage, the state number plate and the car brand of the abductors, but they could not do anything to save the girl. If you agree that this is abnormal, we urge you to come to a peaceful rally against violence,» the initiators of the rally said.

The rally will take place at the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs at the intersection of Frunze and Tynystanov Streets in Bishkek, in Osh — near the building of the Central Internal Affairs Department on Bayalinov Street, 2.

The rallies will start at 12.00.

The organizers ask everyone who intends to participate in the protest against violence to:

Keep a distance;

Wear masks;

Have antiseptics;

Take water;

Abandon political slogans and / or use the protest against violence for campaigning.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The 19-year-old Burulai Turdalieva was killed at Zhayil District Department of Internal Affairs on May 27, 2018. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl in order to force her into marriage, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Police officers, who allowed murder of the girl, are also defendants in the case.