10:44
USD 84.79
EUR 100.18
RUB 1.11
English

Bishkek and Osh to host rallies against violence today

Rallies against violence will be held in Bishkek and Osh cities today. Organizers of the protests told 24.kg news agency.

«The whole city is shocked by the kidnapping and murder of a young girl Aizada Kanatbekova. The abduction took place early in the morning, in center of the city. The law enforcement agencies had surveillance footage, the state number plate and the car brand of the abductors, but they could not do anything to save the girl. If you agree that this is abnormal, we urge you to come to a peaceful rally against violence,» the initiators of the rally said.

The rally will take place at the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs at the intersection of Frunze and Tynystanov Streets in Bishkek, in Osh — near the building of the Central Internal Affairs Department on Bayalinov Street, 2.

The rallies will start at 12.00.

The organizers ask everyone who intends to participate in the protest against violence to:

  • Keep a distance;
  • Wear masks;
  • Have antiseptics;
  • Take water;
  • Abandon political slogans and / or use the protest against violence for campaigning.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The 19-year-old Burulai Turdalieva was killed at Zhayil District Department of Internal Affairs on May 27, 2018. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl in order to force her into marriage, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Police officers, who allowed murder of the girl, are also defendants in the case.
link: https://24.kg/english/189127/
views: 117
Print
Related
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Prime Minister comments on crime
Suspect in abduction of girl for marriage detained in Bishkek
Bishkek hosts “I am a woman, I am against violence” fashion show
Bride kidnapping: 17-year-old girl abducted from lyceum in Chui region
Number of domestic violence cases grows by 62 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz women are urged not to be silent within 16 Days against Violence
Campaign against gender-based violence launched in Kyrgyzstan
Campaign to support women-victims of violence starts in Kyrgyzstan
Children in Kyrgyzstan’s orphanages not protected from violence
Bride kidnapping in Bishkek: Suspect placed in pretrial detention center
Popular
Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU
Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran
Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy
8 April, Thursday
10:39
222 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 89,660 in total 222 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
10:29
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
10:23
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Prime Minister comments on crime
10:10
Kyrgyzstani wins gold medal at Asia and Oceania Judo Championships
09:38
Bishkek and Osh to host rallies against violence today
6 April, Tuesday
17:36
Kyrgyzstanis put on interstate wanted list detained in Russia
17:14
Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran
16:52
153 observers accredited to monitor local elections and referendum
16:36
Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy