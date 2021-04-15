Seven people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Naryn - Torugart road

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van collided with a ZIL-130 truck near Kirgshelk village in Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan. Seven people were injured in the traffic accident. Video was posted on Koroche Telegram channel.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed the information and reported that four rescuers arrived at the scene.

«Traffic accident occurred on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road, as a result of which six women were injured: 20-year- old, 22-year-old, 26-year-old, 48-year-old, 14-year-old, 69-year-old, and one 52-year-old man. We involved four rescuers. The ambulance took the injured to hospital in Kant town. Their condition is assessed as moderate,» the ministry reported.