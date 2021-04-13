1,957 domestic violence cases registered in Bishkek since beginning of 2021

At least 1,957 cases of domestic violence have been registered in Bishkek since the beginning of the year. It was announced at a working meeting of the First Vice Mayor of the capital Almaz Baketaev with the heads of structural divisions and city services.

As the press service of the capital’s City Hall reported, they discussed issues of the socio-political situation in the city, measures to reduce crime and prevent violence and abuse against children and women.

Acting head of the Central Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek Azamat Nogoibaev noted that compared to last year, the number of registered crimes and misconduct decreased (by 3,701) and the number of solved crimes and misconduct increased (by 950).

«Since the beginning of the year, 1,957 cases of domestic violence have been registered in the city that is 64 cases less than in the same period last year. Statistics show that women have suffered the most from domestic violence,» the City Hall reported.

At least 648 women — victims of domestic violence applied to crisis centers in the city in 2020. «Just a month ago, a center for assistance to women with children who suffered from domestic violence Ayalzat was opened at the capital’s City Hall, which has 50 places. Over the past two weeks, assistance has been provided to eight women with eleven children,» the City Hall reported.

According to the data of the Social Development Department of the capital’s City Hall, 3,559 families were examined during household visits, 346 families in difficult life situations were revealed, including 646 children. There are child support centers in Bishkek, and 71 children are staying in two municipal rehabilitation institutions.