Aizada’s murder: Head of Bishkek Internal Affairs Department dismissed

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan will take exhaustive measures to hold its employees accountable for improper attitude to the performance of their official duties, which led to grave consequences. Press service of the ministry reported.

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev has been relieved of his post.

«In connection with the sad incident, an official investigation was launched against the employees of the Pervomaisky District Department of Internal Affairs, the capital’s Central Internal Affairs Department and the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region. The Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted a thorough and objective internal investigation into the incident, and the actions of the police officers; official activities of the heads of divisions were assessed, an order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was issued on April 9, 2021,» the message says.

It is noted that the facts of improper performance of the assigned official duties, requirements of the Law on Service in Law Enforcement Agencies, the disciplinary charter of law enforcement agencies, the tasks set at the staff meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs based on the results of operational and service activities for 2020, the requirements set at the staff and operational meetings have been confirmed, as well as other grossly violated orders of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Based on the foregoing, a number of employees and heads of divisions were punished in a disciplinary manner, up to and including dismissal from their posts.

By order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the head of the Central Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek Matmusaev, the Deputy Head of the Central Department of Internal Affairs Atantaev, the head of the Investigation Service of the Central Department of Internal Affairs Utemisov, the head of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Pervomaisky district Kazakeev, the Deputy Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Pervomaisky district for operational work Bazarkulov, the Deputy Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaysky district for investigation Suranchiev, Deputy Chief of the Pervomaisky District Internal Affairs Department for public security Ozubekov, Senior Inspector of the Duty Unit of the Pervomaisky District Internal Affairs Department, Senior Police Lieutenant Abdillaev, Senior Inspector of the Duty Unit of the Pervomaisky District Internal Affairs Department, Police Major Tukeshov, Senior Investigator of the Investigation Service of the Pervomaisky District Internal Affairs Department, Police Captain Arykbaev have been relieved of their posts.

In total, 44 law enforcement officers were warned about incomplete official compliance.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

All suspects involved in the kidnapping of the girl have been detained.