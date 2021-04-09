New Chairman of Board of Directors of State Mortgage Company elected

Mikhail Khalitov was elected the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan. He himself confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, meeting of the company’s shareholders was held at the State Mortgage Company on April 6. They dismissed the previous composition of the Board of Directors due to expiration of its term of office. A meeting was held the day before at which Mikhail Khalitov was elected the head of the State Mortgage Company.

«The appointment was not a surprise for me. I was preparing for this. We have done a lot of work with both the government and experts. There is no time for slow start. There are big and ambitious changes ahead,» he commented on his appointment.

Prior to the appointment, Mikhail Khalitov headed Mountain Cluster Association for a long time.