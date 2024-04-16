15:30
USD 89.12
EUR 94.98
RUB 0.95
English

Procedure of transfer of land plots to State Mortgage Company continues

The procedure of acceptance and transfer of land plots to the State Mortgage Company continues. The head of the Department of Control over the Implementation of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, Azamat Osmonov, said at a briefing.

According to him, on January 30, the Decree of the head of state «On measures to further improve the mechanisms of housing provision and construction of housing for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of state housing policy» was adopted. It instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to draw up the list of land plots in state and municipal ownership for further transfer to the State Mortgage Company within a month.

«As of today, the list of plots that are being transferred has been drawn up, the process is underway. We have not recorded any violations on this decree. Yes, an appeal was published on the media on this matter. This was done to warn in advance, so that each head understands the responsibility and significance of the document,» Azamat Osmonov said.

In early April, Presidential Spokesman Askat Alagozov addressed ministers, plenipotentiary representatives of the head of state in the regions, and representatives of local authorities. He warned that officials would be fired for failure to comply with the presidential decree.
link: https://24.kg/english/291694/
views: 69
Print
Related
Prosecutor General's Office to build house for social workers in Bishkek
Mortgage apartments will be given only to those who need them - Tumanbaev
Presidential Affairs Department becomes sole holder of SMC shares
Bishkek City Hall hands over keys to apartments to orphans
Capital of State Mortgage Company increased by selling real estate of Matraimov
More than 700 criminal cases initiated against management of Ihsan company
Housing for orphans: Three children receive apartments in Mailuu-Suu
Kyrgyzstan to develop shared-equity construction
Social town for 28 families opened in Krupskoye village
Cabinet allocates land for construction of new microdistrict in Cholpon-Ata
Popular
Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards
World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth World Bank tells about risks for economy of Kyrgyzstan and GDP growth
World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia World Bank predicts slower economic growth in Central Asia
Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul
16 April, Tuesday
15:20
Kyrgyzstan is ready for cyber threats - Deputy Chairman of SCNS Kyrgyzstan is ready for cyber threats - Deputy Chairman...
15:11
Preliminary design for reconstruction of Rappoport Alley developed
14:55
Procedure of transfer of land plots to State Mortgage Company continues
13:39
Tajikistan introduces visa regime for citizens of Turkey
13:25
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to create JSC for Kambarata HPP 1 project