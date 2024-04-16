Procedure of transfer of land plots to State Mortgage Company continues

The procedure of acceptance and transfer of land plots to the State Mortgage Company continues. The head of the Department of Control over the Implementation of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers, Azamat Osmonov, said at a briefing.

According to him, on January 30, the Decree of the head of state «On measures to further improve the mechanisms of housing provision and construction of housing for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of state housing policy» was adopted. It instructs the Cabinet of Ministers to draw up the list of land plots in state and municipal ownership for further transfer to the State Mortgage Company within a month.

«As of today, the list of plots that are being transferred has been drawn up, the process is underway. We have not recorded any violations on this decree. Yes, an appeal was published on the media on this matter. This was done to warn in advance, so that each head understands the responsibility and significance of the document,» Azamat Osmonov said.

In early April, Presidential Spokesman Askat Alagozov addressed ministers, plenipotentiary representatives of the head of state in the regions, and representatives of local authorities. He warned that officials would be fired for failure to comply with the presidential decree.