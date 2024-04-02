17:46
Presidential Affairs Department becomes sole holder of SMC shares

The Presidential Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan became the sole holder of 100 percent of the shares of State Mortgage Company (SMC) OJSC. The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange says.

Changes in the share of participation in the authorized capital of the company were made on April 1, 2024. The Presidential Affairs Department received 186,279 shares with a total value of 18,627.9 billion soms.

Back in mid-March, President Sadyr Japarov signed the decree on the transfer of the function of implementing the powers of the Cabinet of Ministers to act as a shareholder in State Mortgage Company OJSC. This document ordered to transfer the company’s shares to the Presidential Affairs Department.
