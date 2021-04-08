Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova

Criminal police officers received additional information on the suspect in the murder of Aizada Kanatbekova. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

It turned out that the citizen Zamir Tenizbaev had been convicted several times.

It is specified that on March 20, 2008 he was convicted by the Kirovsky District Court of Omsk city under Article 158 «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and sentenced to three months in prison.

The second time he was convicted on November 26, 2009 by the Zheleznodorozhny District Court of Krasnoyarsk city under Article 61 «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and sentenced to two years in prison. He was released on June 10, 2011.

The man was convicted for the third time on July 10, 2012 by the Zelenogradskiy District Court of Moscow under Articles 162 «Robbery» and 163 «Extortion» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

On June 29, 2017, he was released from prison and deported to Kyrgyzstan.

The citizen is prohibited from entering the territory of Russia since July 30, 2020.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The 19-year-old Burulai Turdalieva was killed at Zhayil District Department of Internal Affairs on May 27, 2018. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl in order to force her into marriage, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Police officers, who allowed murder of the girl, are also defendants in the case.

Rallies against violence were held in Bishkek and Osh today.

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev asked the relatives and friends of the deceased Aizada Kanatbekova for forgiveness today at a press conference. According to him, the police did not stop searching for the girl for three days.

The case also caused concern in the Parliament. Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova said that people in Kyrgyzstan have ceased to live according to the norms of law and morality. She admitted that, being a deputy, she does not feel safe as a woman outside the Parliament.