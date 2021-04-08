12:15
Aizada's murder: Head of Internal Affairs Department asks for forgiveness

The head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Bakyt Matmusaev asked the relatives and friends of the deceased Aizada Kanatbekova, who was kidnapped for forcing into a marriage, for forgiveness.

According to him, the police did not stop searching for the girl for three days.

«I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Aizada Kanatbekova. I apologize for the fact that we were not able to detain the suspect in time and prevent the death of Aizada. We understand all the pain of the parents of the deceased. I assure you that the police officers did not stop searching for the suspects. The circle of acquaintances and other relationships of the girl were worked out. Presence of such facts makes me, as a father of daughters, as an officer and a person, furious,» Bakyt Matmusaev said.

Aizada Kanatbekova, 26, was abducted on April 5. Footage of the incident was posted on social media. Two days later, she and her abductor were found dead. This story shocked the Kyrgyzstanis. They are outraged that the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not draw any conclusions from the tragedy of Burulai.

The 19-year-old Burulai Turdalieva was killed at Zhayil District Department of Internal Affairs on May 27, 2018. Mars Bodoshev, who abducted the girl in order to force her into marriage, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Police officers, who allowed murder of the girl, are also defendants in the case.

Rallies against violence will be held in Bishkek and Osh cities today.
