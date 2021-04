Video of Vladimir Zoloev’s victorious fight at the Asia and Oceania Judo Championships was posted on the KTRK Sport YouTube channel.

The Kyrgyzstani competed in the weight category up to 83 kilograms and had three fights before the final.

Athletes will compete for five sets of medals on the third day of the Asia and Oceania Judo Championships in Bishkek. Four Kyrgyzstanis are in contention for medals.