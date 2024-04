An athlete from Kyrgyzstan Erlan Sherov won a bronze medal at the Asian Judo Championship. The Judo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

The Kyrgyzstani started from the 1/8 finals in the weight category up to 90 kilograms.

He defeated an athlete from India, but lost to a judoka from Lebanon in the quarterfinals.

In the first round of the consolation tournament, Erlan Sherov defeated Komromsokh Yustopirion (Tajikistan), and then Aram Grigoryan (UAE).