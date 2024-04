Youth team of Kyrgyzstan wins medals at Asian Judo Cup

The youth team of Kyrgyzstan won medals at the Asian Judo Cup, held in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). The Judo Federation reported on social media.

Akmarzhan Turdazhieva (over 70 kilograms) and Aidai Kakitaeva (up to 57 kilograms) won silver medals among 16-17-year-old girls.

Emirkhan Zholdokaziev (over 100 kg) won a gold medal among juniors.

Zhanar Zholdosheva (up to 52 kg), Erzhan Kanatbekov (over 81 kg) and Akmarzhan Turdazhieva (over 100 kg) won silver medals, and Milena Borubolotova (up to 48 kg) won a bronze medal.