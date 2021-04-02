Ak-Zhol checkpoint opened after modernization for 305 million soms

Ak-Zhol checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border was opened today after a large-scale reconstruction.

The event was held with participation of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov. He greeted all those present and congratulated on the launch of the checkpoint.

At least 305 million soms were spent on reconstruction of the facility, 225 million of them — on construction and installation work, 80 million — on equipment and furniture.

Prior to that, capacity of the checkpoint per day was up to 10,000 people and 1,500 vehicles. It is expected that now, taking into account the tourist season, it will be crossed by up to 35,000 people and 5,000 vehicles daily.

The border guards themselves say that Ak-Zhol checkpoint was built practically from scratch.

After Ulukbek Maripov cut the red ribbon, he inspected all blocks of the facility. Then, a meeting with the head of the Government of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin took place in the presence of border officials of both countries, contractors and journalists.

«The work at the checkpoint was carried out to create favorable conditions and for comfortable border crossing by citizens. We installed additional cabins. We expect that due to the epidemiological situation in many countries, the tourist flow between our countries will increase,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

Reconstruction of one of the largest checkpoints on the border of Kyrgyzstan with Kazakhstan Ak-Zhol began in January 2020. It was financed from the republican budget. The work was planned to be completed by December.