The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan prematurely terminated powers of the deputy of the Parliament Mirlan Bakirov. The decision was made today at a meeting of the Central Election Commission.

Mirlan Bakirov was appointed Chairman of the State Property Management Fund under the Ministry of Economy and Finance by the order of the Prime Minister. In this regard, it was decided to suspend his deputy powers.

Mirlan Bakirov’s official ID was declared invalid.