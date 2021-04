Smuggling of cargo was prevented in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reports.

A Hyundai Porter truck car driven by a citizen of Tajikistan was detained in Leilek district. He tried to smuggle 2.5 tons of iron into Kyrgyzstan.

On the same day, border guards detained a Kia Bongo truck in Kozhom-Bulak area of Batken region. They found 2 tons of tangerines transported without permits in the truck.

After drawing up the relevant documents, the detainees and the goods were handed over to employees of the competent authorities for further investigation.