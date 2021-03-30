14:22
Three people injured in traffic accident in Dzheti-Oguz district

Three people were injured in traffic accident in Dzheti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The traffic accident occurred on March 29 at about 18.30 on Balykchi — Bokonbaevo — Karakol road in Tilekmat village.

«Three people were injured in the traffic accident involving Honda Avancier and BMW-525 cars. One of them got stuck in the car. He was pulled out by the rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The condition of the victims is stable,» the ministry said.
