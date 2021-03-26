23:11
USD 84.80
EUR 100.11
RUB 1.11
English

Uzbekistan ready to build some sections of railway to China

The Uzbek side expressed its readiness to take part in design and construction of some sections of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

In addition, the Republic of Uzbekistan is ready to consider the issue of co-financing as soon as the feasibility study of the project is ready. It was announced at an expanded meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Bilateral Cooperation.

The parties agreed to create favorable conditions for railway transportation by providing tariff preferences on a reciprocal basis on the suggestions of the railway administrations of the parties.

The Minister of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Gulmira Abdralieva explained that active cooperation is planned on all issues of transport interaction within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

In particular, by the summer tourist season, it is planned to work out the issue of launching a bus service from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul region. The parties are also resuming seasonal rail and air services Tashkent — Balykchi, Tashkent — Tamchi — Tashkent.
link: https://24.kg/english/187821/
views: 82
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan interested in new markets for export through Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to jointly use Kempir-Abad reservoir
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov
Ungar-Too, Orto-Tokoi reservoir: What territories Kyrgyzstan gets
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to open joint venture for gas production in Batken
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan reach agreement on disputed border sections
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Kyrgyz diaspora in Uzbekistan
20 medical vehicles from Uzbekistan distributed among hospitals in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan
Popular
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
26 March, Friday
22:40
Uzbekistan ready to build some sections of railway to China Uzbekistan ready to build some sections of railway to C...
22:31
Kyrgyzstan interested in new markets for export through Uzbekistan
22:23
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to jointly use Kempir-Abad reservoir
21:54
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov
21:45
New head of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund appointed