Uzbekistan ready to build some sections of railway to China

The Uzbek side expressed its readiness to take part in design and construction of some sections of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

In addition, the Republic of Uzbekistan is ready to consider the issue of co-financing as soon as the feasibility study of the project is ready. It was announced at an expanded meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Bilateral Cooperation.

The parties agreed to create favorable conditions for railway transportation by providing tariff preferences on a reciprocal basis on the suggestions of the railway administrations of the parties.

The Minister of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Gulmira Abdralieva explained that active cooperation is planned on all issues of transport interaction within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

In particular, by the summer tourist season, it is planned to work out the issue of launching a bus service from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul region. The parties are also resuming seasonal rail and air services Tashkent — Balykchi, Tashkent — Tamchi — Tashkent.