14:27
USD 89.51
EUR 97.09
RUB 0.97
English

Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project

The President of Kyrgyzstan received the Deputy General Director of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. Wang Tongjun. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that bilateral relations between the two countries, including trade and economic interaction, are at a high level.

He emphasized that the Kyrgyz side supports the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping One Belt, One Road, and noted that the largest transport project within the framework of this initiative, which will have a positive impact on trade and economic cooperation between states, is the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway.

According to the president, it will connect China and the countries of Central Asia and open new transportation routes to the countries of Europe and the Persian Gulf.

Kyrgyzstan is determined and intends to build this railway over the next few years. It is expected that the project will be implemented on a build — operate — transfer model through the creation of a joint project company between the three railway enterprises of the parties.

Wang Tongjun emphasized that the parties, given the importance of the regional project, are ready to speed up the procedures for promoting partnership in its implementation. In addition, readiness was noted to accelerate the development and approval of the feasibility study, as well as to sign the corresponding agreement. He expressed hope that the project will be implemented as soon as possible.

Wang Tongjun added that the most experienced team has been selected for these purposes, who will use its rich experience in implementing international projects in this direction.
link: https://24.kg/english/289644/
views: 268
Print
Related
China - Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: What opportunities will appear
Sadyr Japarov: Development of all sectors depends on work of railways
Promotion of railway construction projects - important move for Kyrgyzstan
Deputy proposes to build high-speed Bishkek – Batken railway
EEC comments on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
Freight trains launched along China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan transport corridor
Another document on China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway signed in China
Kyrgyzstan and Russia sign memorandum on construction of railway
Kyrgyzstan to receive $12 million for modernization of railways
Up to $5 billion needed to build China - Kyrgyzstan railway
Popular
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to increase electricity tariffs from May Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to increase electricity tariffs from May
Electricity tariff for population to reach 110.8 tyiyns from May 1 Electricity tariff for population to reach 110.8 tyiyns from May 1
Famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir comes to Bishkek Famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir comes to Bishkek
Junda oil refinery to be launched in Kara-Balta city Junda oil refinery to be launched in Kara-Balta city
23 March, Saturday
11:55
Another tunnel for illegal crossing into Uzbekistan found in Suzak Another tunnel for illegal crossing into Uzbekistan fou...
11:47
Judge of Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek detained for extortion
11:23
Factory for production of textile fabric to be launched in Kara-Balta
11:23
EAEU countries need to develop digital currencies - Eurasian Development Bank
11:06
Foreign agents law: President is urged not to take path of authoritarianism