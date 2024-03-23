Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project

The President of Kyrgyzstan received the Deputy General Director of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. Wang Tongjun. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted that bilateral relations between the two countries, including trade and economic interaction, are at a high level.

He emphasized that the Kyrgyz side supports the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping One Belt, One Road, and noted that the largest transport project within the framework of this initiative, which will have a positive impact on trade and economic cooperation between states, is the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway.

According to the president, it will connect China and the countries of Central Asia and open new transportation routes to the countries of Europe and the Persian Gulf.

Kyrgyzstan is determined and intends to build this railway over the next few years. It is expected that the project will be implemented on a build — operate — transfer model through the creation of a joint project company between the three railway enterprises of the parties.

Wang Tongjun emphasized that the parties, given the importance of the regional project, are ready to speed up the procedures for promoting partnership in its implementation. In addition, readiness was noted to accelerate the development and approval of the feasibility study, as well as to sign the corresponding agreement. He expressed hope that the project will be implemented as soon as possible.

Wang Tongjun added that the most experienced team has been selected for these purposes, who will use its rich experience in implementing international projects in this direction.