Ex-head of Severelectro suspected of illegal enrichment

Ex-head of Severelectro, Talant Raimzhanov, is suspected of illegal enrichment. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes earlier initiated pre-trial proceedings. After liquidation of the state service, the case was sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office, and then it was handed over to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Talant Raimzhanov himself said in a conversation with 24.kg news agency that he did not know about the criminal case. According to him, he is in civil litigation with his nephew Erkin Omurkanov.

«This is about my apartment. In 2018, we bought an apartment, my spouse gave the money, but Erkin Omurkanov was registered as owner of the property, since, at that moment, my wife did not have a passport with her. My wife has been working in Dordoi market for 30 years, and I have been helping her since 2010. Nobody invited me to the investigative authorities,» Talant Raimzhanov said.