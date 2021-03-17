Equity holders of Pegas Ala-Too construction company hold rally in Bishkek

Equity holders of Pegas Ala-Too construction company hold a rally near the Government House in Bishkek.

According to them, director of the company Albina Naizabekova took possession of the money on an especially large scale and disappeared. The woman promised the clients apartments, but the company has never completed construction of the house.

«There are about 15 applicants against Albina Naizabekova. Criminal case against her is under investigation now. The court recently placed her under house arrest. An ordinary person can be placed behind bars for 30,000 soms, and the one who deceived people for an especially large sum is released. Albina Naizabekova deceived me for $ 56,000. As a result, I have neither money nor an apartment. The father suffered a stroke because of this, and he died. I do not understand why they released her when there are so many deceived people?!» one of the protesters complained.

The protesters demand from the investigating authorities and courts to investigate the case objectively and make a fair decision.