Russian citizen arrested in Bishkek for sale of drugs on Telegram

Stable channel for sale of psychotropic and narcotic substances was liquidated in Bishkek. Press service of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

A woman was identified within a pretrial investigation, who organized sale of narcotic and psychotropic substances in Bishkek through social media and Telegram via LuCHiKso account.

The 27-year-old Russian citizen was detained. During a search at the suspect’s place of residence, drugs of unknown origin in the form of pills, smoking accessories in the form of bulbs, tubes and rolls (a device for using smoking mixtures) were found.

According to conclusion of the forensic chemical examination, the discovered and seized substances (41 grams) are a new psychoactive substance.

At present, investigative and operational measures are underway to identify other persons involved in this crime.