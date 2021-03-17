16:05
USD 84.80
EUR 101.14
RUB 1.16
English

Russian citizen arrested in Bishkek for sale of drugs on Telegram

Stable channel for sale of psychotropic and narcotic substances was liquidated in Bishkek. Press service of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

A woman was identified within a pretrial investigation, who organized sale of narcotic and psychotropic substances in Bishkek through social media and Telegram via LuCHiKso account.

The 27-year-old Russian citizen was detained. During a search at the suspect’s place of residence, drugs of unknown origin in the form of pills, smoking accessories in the form of bulbs, tubes and rolls (a device for using smoking mixtures) were found.

According to conclusion of the forensic chemical examination, the discovered and seized substances (41 grams) are a new psychoactive substance.

At present, investigative and operational measures are underway to identify other persons involved in this crime.
link: https://24.kg/english/186780/
views: 133
Print
Related
Police seize over 6 kilograms of drugs in Jalal-Abad region
Over 7 kilograms of drugs seized in Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions for 3 days
Russia to allocate $ 5.2 million to Kyrgyzstan to combat drug trafficking
Police destroy more than 50 kilograms of drugs in Bishkek
Over 2 kilograms of drugs confiscated from resident of Toktogul district
New head of State Service on Drug Control Ulanbek Sultanov introduced to staff
Delica car driver and passenger arrested with 2 kg of drugs in Toktogul
Drug dealer detained with 3 kilograms of heroin in Osh city
Serviceman arrested in Osh city for drug dealing
International drug trafficking channel suppressed in Osh region
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
17 March, Wednesday
15:43
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.6 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.6 mill...
15:35
Draft concept of spiritual and moral education to be finalized
14:54
Eco-activists propose to officially introduce Air Quality Index (AQI)
14:34
Russian citizen arrested in Bishkek for sale of drugs on Telegram
14:20
COVID-19: Quarantine measures toughened in Almaty and Almaty region