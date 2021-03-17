11:30
Activist Kamchy Nurbek uulu detained in Bishkek tonight

An activist Kamchy Nurbek uulu was detained in Bishkek tonight. Politician Zhenish Moldokmatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the activist has nothing to do with the movement against the new version of the Constitution.

«His whereabouts are unknown. We asked lawyers to find him and find out the details. I appeal to lawyers and the civil society to follow the processes that are taking place around us. Strong pressure began, safety of all those people who oppose the illegal actions of the authorities is under threat,» he said.

Another activist Tilekmat Kurenov was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility for 48 hours on March 15. It is known that law enforcement officers found calls for overthrow of the government in the activist’s Facebook posts. His house was searched later.

The house of the politician Zhenish Moldokmatov was also searched. Both of them were organizers of a rally against new version of the Constitution near the White House on March 9.
