Organizer of rally against new Constitution Tilekmat Kurenov detained in Bishkek

Law enforcement agencies detained an activist Tilekmat Kurenov in Bishkek. Chairman of Zamandash party, Zhenish Moldokmatov, told 24.kg news agency.

«I am sure that this is political persecution. He was one of the organizers of the rally against the new version of the Constitution near the White House, and also moderated the protest. The authorities do not like that we are against. They start to make different things up and put the guys in prison. Tilekmat Kurenov is the man who took Sadyr Japarov out of prison. He went there,» he said.

Protest against the new Constitution was held on March 9 near the White House in Bishkek. About 50 people gathered then. The organizers said they were ready to sue the President Sadyr Japarov for usurpation of power.
