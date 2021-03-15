18:16
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.15
English

New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

A new grant project entitled «Support to Development of a Green Agriculture by Local Communities» has been launched in Kyrgyzstan with the financial support of the European Union. Press service of the EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The project aims to contribute to the climate change mitigation through the development of an agricultural value chain that respects biodiversity, allows to adapt the production to environmental challenges, increases productivity, and fosters the creation of social and locally based agro-enterprises.

The project has a total budget of 1.1 milion euros with the EU contribution totaling to 989.000 euros. Project’s duration is from December 2020 until June 2023.

The target group of the project will be young farmers mobilized in local production groups «Birlik».

The main beneficiaries of the project are young families, young farmers and women groups whose main occupation is small production with traditional farming systems that have little value added and where intermediaries take up most of it.

One of the main outcomes will be the increased capacities of targeted local rural communities and small farmers by promoting an inclusive and sustainable growth and creating new business models. In addition, new job opportunities will be created for young agricultural entrepreneurs, especially young farmers and young women.

«Another important output will be a small Grants Programme which will be launched to support 14 farmer groups, during which farmers from 7 regions will be equipped with skills on medicinal herbs plant cultivation and energy saving,» the EU Delegation says.
link: https://24.kg/english/186526/
views: 57
Print
Related
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
European Union donates PCR test kits to Kyrgyzstan
Russia ready to supply wheat, sunflower seeds, sugar to Kyrgyzstan
Russia and Kyrgyzstan sign memorandum on supply of agricultural products
Kyrgyzstan launches agriculture financing project
Tilek Toktogaziev: Budget loses billions of soms due to flour smuggling
Ravshan Sabirov and Peter Burian discuss Kyrgyzstan - EU cooperation
EU Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Acting PM of Kyrgyzstan speaks for innovations in agriculture
Agriculture Minister tells about mechanisms for meat prices regulation
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
15 March, Monday
18:12
Organizer of rally against new Constitution Tilekmat Kurenov detained in Bishkek Organizer of rally against new Constitution Tilekmat Ku...
18:00
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
17:52
SCNS head calls corridor to Sokh ‘unreliable information and provocation’
17:26
President Japarov invites Japan DX company to invest in Kyrgyzstan
17:09
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister