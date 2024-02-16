Kyrgyzstan and EU intend to continue mutual cooperation

Kyrgyzstan and the European Union intend to continue mutual cooperation in order to further strengthen stability in the Central Asian region. It was stated at a meeting of the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala and EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson in Bishkek.

«Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue strengthening the dialogue and partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Union in order to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Central Asian region and Afghanistan,» the Foreign Ministry’s press service said.

Participants of the meeting also discussed the «current state of cooperation» between the republic and the EU and the parties’ further plans «to build up a mutually beneficial partnership both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of the regional agenda.»