Foreign agents law: Joint statement by EU Delegation, Embassies of 5 countries

European Union Delegation and the Embassies of Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States issued a joint statement on the adoption of «Foreign Representatives» Law by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

«We express our concern regarding the Jogorku Kenesh’s passage of draft amendments to the law on «Non-Commercial Organizations» — more commonly known as the «Foreign Representatives» legislation. Provisions in the «Foreign Representatives» draft law threaten the ability of non-profits and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to operate freely, contravene international norms, and jeopardize our ability to provide assistance that improves the lives of the citizens and residents of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement reads.

As noted, if signed in its current form, the law has the potential to hurt the most vulnerable who rely on the essential services — such as food, healthcare, and education — that non-profits and NGOs provide.

«Non-profits and NGOs are not adversaries of the State — they are indispensable partners in building a democratic, just, and prosperous Kyrgyz Republic. We urge President Japarov to listen to the concerns voiced inside and outside the country, and revisit this legislation with parliamentary leaders,» the statement says.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in the third reading the bill on «foreign representatives» (analogous to foreign agent law in Russian legislation), officially known as the draft law «On Amendments to the Law «On Non-Profit Organizations».