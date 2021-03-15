Russia and Kyrgyzstan discuss joint projects in education sector

The Ministers of Education of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Beishenaliev and Russia Sergei Kravtsov discussed issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The heads of ministries signed a protocol of negotiations on cooperation in creation of joint educational infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan, and also approved a joint plan of priority actions.

In particular, the parties will be engaged in development of a standard design of schools and technical specifications for their construction and equipping, which they intend to present by August this year.

The Ministry of Education and Science proposed to consider the possibility of building educational complexes in school + kindergarten format, as well as building a Republican Adult Education Center in Bishkek.

Participants of the meeting also noted that work would continue within the framework of Russian Teacher Abroad project to further attract volunteers from the Russian Federation to schools in the republic. «Kyrgyzstan assumes payment for travel, housing, utilities, medical insurance and will ensure payment of a one-time settlement allowance. At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic expressed interest in increasing the number of budget-funded places for pedagogical specialties at higher education institutions of Russia,» the ministry noted.

Other formats of cooperation were also discussed during the negotiations, including organization of advanced training courses for teachers of secondary schools in natural science and physics, mathematics, as well as in Russian as the second language subjects at the corresponding universities of Russia, both remotely and in real mode with the issuance of Russian certificates.

In addition, it was proposed to send pedagogical teams from among the teaching staff of the leading pedagogical higher education institutions of Russia to Kyrgyzstan, to hold practical workshops to improve the qualification of teachers and to establish a permanent link for exchanging experience. A proposal was also voiced to consider the possibility of implementing a pilot project on pedagogical practice for the best graduates of pedagogical universities of Kyrgyzstan in schools of Russia.