Two people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road

Two people were killed in traffic accident in Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Toyota Windom collided with Toyota Previa car on March 11 at 15.40 on the 250th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway.

As a result of the traffic accident, two men, 73 and 33, died at the scene, five more people were injured and were taken to the Toktogul District Hospital.

Rescuers pulled the bodies of the dead out of the vehicles and handed them over to police officers.