Two children from Kyrgyzstan die in fire in Surgut (Russia)

Two children (9, 6) were found dead after a fire that broke out Thursday morning in a country house in Surgut, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug — Yugra of Russia. TASS news agency reports.

Message about the fire in the country house was received at 7.22 Moscow time. At the time of arrival, the building was completely engulfed in flames, the roof collapsed.

A criminal case was initiated into the death of the children under Part 3 Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death by negligence to two or more persons).

It was established that the deceased brother and sister lived in the house with their mother and grandmother. All of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

Doctors are working with the mother of the children; the woman is provided with all the necessary assistance. At the time of the fire, the children were alone in the house. The women were provided with housing.

According to the agency, agreements have already been reached with the head of the Kyrgyz diaspora in Surgut to provide additional assistance to the family.
