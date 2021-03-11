2020 named deadliest year in U.S. history due to COVID-19

The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention came to a conclusion that 2020 was the deadliest year in recorded U.S. history. The experts’ data were published by Politico.

Altogether more than 3 million people in the U.S. reportedly died in 2020, and the death rate increase reached 15 percent compared to 2019.

According to CDC data, the 2020 increase is the largest since 1918 — when, in the midst of World War I, hundreds of thousands of people died of a flu.

COVID-19 became the third leading cause of death behind heart disease and cancer. «Unintentional injuries» is normally the third-leading cause of death.