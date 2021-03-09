Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan on March 11-12. The head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office Dastan Dyushekeev reported.

Within the framework of the upcoming visit, Sadyr Japarov will hold bilateral talks with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The heads of state will discuss topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further development and building effective interaction.

It is also planned to hold bilateral meetings between the President Sadyr Japarov and Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbaeva, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis Nurdinjon Ismoilov and the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov. In addition, a Kyrgyz-Uzbek business forum is planned to be held within the framework of the upcoming visit for development of trade and economic relations.

«Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are strategic partners. We intend to further develop and strengthen our good-neighborly and friendly relations, which are characterized by a high level of cooperation in all spheres of interaction,» Dastan Dyushekeev noted.