Smuggling of goods prevented in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan

Three smuggling attempts were prevented in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Border guards found and detained a Hyundai Porter car driven by a citizen of Tajikistan in Borborduk village, Leilek district, who tried to transport contraband cargo (batteries) from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan outside the checkpoint. The total weight of the goods reached 3 tons.

Border guards also detected and stopped a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van in ​​Sai area of Leilek district. Its driver, citizen of Kyrgyzstan, tried to illegally transport 2 tons 500 kilograms of lemons from the neighboring country.

Another driver planned to smuggle 8,400 light bulbs to Uzbekistan in Kadamdzhai district.

The detainees and the goods were handed over to employees of the competent authorities for further investigation.
