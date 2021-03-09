14:49
Kyrgyzstan to host Asian Triathlon Championship

The Asian Triathlon Championship will be held in Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the republic reports.

«The first Asian Triathlon Championship is planned to be held in Issyk-Kul region from September 17 to September 19, 2021. The Asian Cup and the Central Asian Triathlon Championship have been held in Kyrgyzstan since 2018, where more than a thousand athletes from many countries gathered. More than 20 countries of the Asian region are expected to participate in the upcoming Asian Championship. Professional athletes and amateurs are to perform during the championship, » Kanat Shabdanbaev told at a press conference.
