Nurbek Toichubaev won a gold medal in his PTS4 class at the 2021 World Triathlon Para Cup, which takes place in the city of Alanya (Turkey). The Triathlon Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

This is Kyrgyzstan’s first gold medal at world competitions. Prior to that, the athlete repeatedly became the silver and bronze medalist of the Asian Championships and World Cups.

Zhalaldin Abduvaliev and his guide Andrey Khanadeev took the 6th place among the blind (PTVI).